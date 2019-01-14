InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed a management agreement with Arab International Tourism Investment Company to develop voco Giza Pyramids.

IHG brand voco has debuted in Egypt under an agreement between IHG and the Arab International Tourism Investment Company.

The voco Giza Pyramids, the name of the development, is a mixed-use development and will include a mall. The 17,000sqm hotel is scheduled to open in 2022.

Hotelier Middle East reported the launch of the voco brand by IHG in June 2018 and later in the same year, the launch of the same brand in Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about voco brand's debut in Egypt, Pascal Gauvin, managing director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, express his excitement for the partnership with Arab International Tourism Investment Company.

"Cairo has always been a primary market for us. We have maintained a strong presence in the city, with more than 2000 rooms across three brands, and a strong pipeline. We look forward to further catering to our guests, providing them with the freshness of a unique hotel with the guarantee of an upscale experience,” he said.

The 230-room voco Giza Pyramids will be located in Pyramids Gardens in Giza, beside the Grand Egyptian Museum and the main entrance of the Pyramids. Features include an outdoor pool, a health club and spa, and meeting space. Multiple dining options will also be available.

Commenting on the partnership, Ibrahim El Adawy, managing director, Arab International Tourism Investment Company, said: “We are proud to partner with a global player such as IHG, to introduce their latest upscale offering to the Egyptian market. We are confident the brand’s freshness, combined with the world-class experience of IHG and the fantastic location, will make voco Giza Pyramids a popular choice among business and leisure travellers alike.”

In late December, Hotelier also reported that Egypt was a market to watch in terms of of a growing tourism sector.

