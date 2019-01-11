Mattress manufacturer King Koil said in a statement that its total investment reach is more than AED 50 million ($13.6 million) for 2018.

King Koil, which it says supplies a significant proportion of mattresses to luxury hotels in the UAE, including 11 hotels on the Palm Jumeira, said the launch of a new range of mattresses and pillows in the market was behind the investment.

Sundar Rajan, CEO of Dubai Furniture Manufacturing Company, said: “The market share of King Koil in the UAE is 60% of the UAE's premium mattress quota. Till now, more than AED 50 million ($13.6 million) has been invested, rising to AED 55 million ($14.9 million) by 2020.”

King Koil said it has 30 stand-alone showrooms in the UAE and covers more than 150 showrooms in the Middle East and North Africa, including GCC countries.. The company recently opened a new factory in Saudi Arabia and plans to launch in Egypt.